Dutch PM meets king after government falls over immigration row

THE HAGUE: Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte held talks with the king on Saturday after his coalition government collapsed in a row over migration, triggering elections later this year.



King Willem-Alexander was out of the country on holiday when the government fell and flew back to the Netherlands to meet Rutte, who is the country´s longest-serving premier and has been in power since 2010.

The 56-year-old Rutte drove himself in a grey stationwagon to the royal Huis Ten Bosch palace in a forest near The Hague, an AFP journalist said. He left about an hour and a half later.

“It was a good discussion but I´m not saying anything else because these discussions are confidential,” Rutte, the leader of the centre-right VVD party, told reporters through the open window of his car as he left.

Rutte is leading a caretaker government until the elections expected in mid-November.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he had called Rutte, whose government has backed Kyiv´s fight against the Russian invasion, including with training for fighter jet pilots.

“I expressed support at a difficult political moment. I thanked (him) for the steadfast principled stand of the Netherlands”, Zelensky said on Twitter. He added that they had “coordinated positions” ahead of a NATO summit in Vilnius next week.

Europe has faced rising tensions over how to deal with migration and it was the issue that finally tore apart the Netherlands´ shaky coalition government, Rutte´s fourth. The four coalition parties fell out over Rutte´s plans to tighten curbs on reuniting families of asylum seekers, in a bid to curb numbers following a scandal last year over overcrowded migration centres.

ChristenUnie -- a Christian Democratic party that draws its main support from the staunchly Protestant “Bible Belt” in the central Netherlands -- and centre-left D66 had strongly opposed Rutte´s plan.

Dutch newspapers picked over the carcass of the unstable coalition that only took office in January 2022, after a record 271 days of negotiations.

The Volkskrant daily said that the cabinet “stumbled from the starting blocks and never managed to recover”.

The elections now promise to be some of the most divisive in a generation, with a toxic brew of issues including migration, angry farmers and the cost of living.

The newest challenge to Rutte´s bid for a fifth term comes from an upstart farmers party that opposes EU-backed environmental rules, while the Dutch far-right remains a threat.