FIA arrests five suspects in Gharo

hyderabad: The Hyderabad Circle of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) raided Gharo town in Thatta district and arrested five suspects for fraudulently earning money from the Benazir Income Support Program.
FIA Inspector Masroor Baloch on the instructions of Hyderabad FIA Director Hidayatullah Bhutto raided an office in Gharo and arrested five persons who allegedly withdrew money of the BISP for deserving citizens by using silicone thumbs, scan and biometric machine.
The FIA also seized their equipment. The arrested men were identified as Saddam Hussain, Abdul Karim Mirbahr, Ghulam Sarwar Mallah, Ali Ahmed and Sikandar.
Malika-e-TabassumThe Arts Council of Pakistan is hosting ‘Malika-e-Tabassum’, a one-hour stand-up comedy...
Karachi: The Institute of Business Administration , Karachi, organized an orientation ceremony for IBA-Talent Hunt...
JACOBABAD: President Pakistan Peoples Party Women’s Wing Faryal Talpur arrived in Jacobabad on Friday to offer...
After the reports that police mobile vans are being used in short-term kidnappings in Karachi, an incident has been...
Not bowing to the pressure from the baby food industry, the Sindh health authorities have refused to make any...
The Provincial Department of School Education has issued a formal advertisement for the recruitment of music teachers...