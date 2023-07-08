FIA arrests five suspects in Gharo

hyderabad: The Hyderabad Circle of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) raided Gharo town in Thatta district and arrested five suspects for fraudulently earning money from the Benazir Income Support Program.

FIA Inspector Masroor Baloch on the instructions of Hyderabad FIA Director Hidayatullah Bhutto raided an office in Gharo and arrested five persons who allegedly withdrew money of the BISP for deserving citizens by using silicone thumbs, scan and biometric machine.

The FIA also seized their equipment. The arrested men were identified as Saddam Hussain, Abdul Karim Mirbahr, Ghulam Sarwar Mallah, Ali Ahmed and Sikandar.