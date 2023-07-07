News Analysis: France’s immediate appearances — Swift justice in times of unrest

ISLAMABAD: After five nights of intense unrest, the scale of the damage paints a distressing picture of the toll: over 1,000 buildings damaged, 5,000 vehicles burnt, 250 police stations attacked, and more than 700 officers left injured. In the wake of such chaos, France’s judicial system employs a unique tool called “comparutions immédiates” or “immediate appearances” to swiftly address the perpetrators and maintain public order.



Immediate appearances, as practiced in France, ensure that individuals who have been apprehended in the act of committing a serious crime are promptly brought before a judge, usually within 24 to 48 hours of their arrest. This expedited process aims to avoid prolonged pretrial detention and accelerate the judicial proceedings.

During the immediate appearance, the judge presides over a session where arguments from the prosecutor and the defense attorney are presented. This allows the judge to assess the evidence and make a swift decision regarding the individual’s guilt or innocence. If necessary, the judge can also impose a sentence at this stage, ensuring that justice is served promptly.

The primary goal of immediate appearances is to enable the swift adjudication of individuals accused of flagrant offenses. By fast-tracking the legal process, France seeks to maintain public order and deter potential offenders from further acts of violence. This approach sends a clear message that lawlessness will not be tolerated, and those responsible will face swift consequences.

By handling cases through immediate appearances, the French judicial system also addresses concerns surrounding prolonged pretrial detention. Lengthy periods of confinement before trial not only burden the accused but also strain the capacity of justice system. Immediate appearances help alleviate this burden by expediting the resolution of cases, reducing the strain on resources, and ensuring that justice is delivered in a timely manner.

Moreover, immediate appearances offer an opportunity for the accused to confront their actions head-on and receive immediate feedback from the judge. This direct engagement with the judicial process allows for a clearer understanding of the consequences of their actions, potentially encouraging reflection, remorse, and the possibility of rehabilitation.

France’s adoption of immediate appearances as a means of ensuring swift justice during times of unrest showcases a distinctive approach that successfully maintains public order. This practice exemplifies France’s dedication to timely justice and serves as a strong deterrent against acts of lawlessness.

As we reflect on these efficient measures, one cannot help but wonder if Pakistan can draw valuable lessons from France’s experience.

By considering the implementation of similar practices, Pakistan may find new avenues to expedite judicial proceedings and reinforce the message that lawlessness will not be tolerated or left unpunished.