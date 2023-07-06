Shehbaz, Hamza seek acquittal in money-laundering reference

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz have filed separate applications for acquittal in a money-laundering reference against them.
An accountability court issued notices to the NAB for July 19 on these applications. Accountability Court Judge Qamar-uz-Zaman heard the money-laundering reference against Shehbaz, Hamza and others.
Their counsel Amjad Parvez filed separate petitions for acquittal, pointing out that the NAB falsely fabricated the money-laundering case against his clients.
The assets of Shehbaz and Hamza are in accordance with the law. All details of these assets have been disclosed to the FBR and the Election Commission of Pakistan. Saying that the NAB had no evidence against Shehbaz and Hamza, the lawyer requested that Shehbaz and Hamza be acquitted.
Shehbaz’s representative Anwar Hussain appeared before the court, while Hamza did not appear due to backache. The court accepted Hamza’s request for an exemption from appearance for a hearing.
