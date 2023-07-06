Vehari police, FIA arrest ring leader of human trafficker

LAHORE: Vehari police along with FIA arrested a human trafficker who looted innocent citizens on the pretext of employment abroad.

The accused was identified as Muhammad Saeed. A complaint was received by FIA against 4 suspects who were accused of receiving ransom money by pretending to give work to two citizens in Greece. The accused Saeed and Zafar had received Rs7 lakh from complainant Bilal Shahid to send him to Greece.