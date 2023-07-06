Vehari police, FIA arrest ring leader of human trafficker

LAHORE: Vehari police along with FIA arrested a human trafficker who looted innocent citizens on the pretext of employment abroad.
The accused was identified as Muhammad Saeed. A complaint was received by FIA against 4 suspects who were accused of receiving ransom money by pretending to give work to two citizens in Greece. The accused Saeed and Zafar had received Rs7 lakh from complainant Bilal Shahid to send him to Greece.
PESHAWAR: Acting advisor to the caretaker chief minister, Dr Riaz Anwar, on Wednesday issued a notification and put a...
ISLAMABAD: After the charges of blackmailing and sexually harassing a female employee at Mepco were proven, President...
ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan Wednesday delisted a case pertaining to the forfeiture of funds...
PESHAWAR: Expressing deep sorrow and grief over the demise of Liaqat Shabab, Pakistan People’’s Party Peshawar...
NOWSHERA: Pakistan People’s Party leader and former minister Liaqat Shabab, who had passed away on Tuesday, was laid...
MARDAN: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority with the help of the latest state-of-the-art mobile lab has...