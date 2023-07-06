Mock exercise conducted assessing flood preparedness

Rawalpindi:Civil Defence, Rescue 1122 and Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) officials conducted a mock flood exercise from Gawalmandi to New Katariya along Nullah Leh on Wednesday.

The exercise was aimed at assessing the preparedness of different departments in case of likely flooding during monsoon season. The Met Office has predicted heavy rainfall between Wednesday and Thursday night and has warned flood like situation in Rawalpindi and Islamabad on Thursday (today). The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema, Managing Director (WASA) Muhammad Tanvir and Provincial Health Minister Dr Jamal Nasir were also present on the occasion.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema said they have set up ‘flood relief camps’ in Islamia High School No. 1; Islamia School 4; Girls College, New Katarian; Girls School, Ratta Amaral and Girls College, Gawalmandi. The local management has declared Nadeem Colony, Javed Colony, Fazalabad, Arya Mohalla, Usmanpura, Gawalmandi, Ziaul Haq Colony, Ratta Amaral, Khayaban-e-Sir Syed, Dhok Khaba and Fauji Colony the most sensitive areas.

The rescue staff will be present in the low-lying areas round the clock. The management has also set up a ‘flood control room’ at Civil Defence Office. The concerned officials will monitor the situation from the control room. The rescue staff will be present in these low-lying areas round the clock. The local management has also set up a ‘Flood Control Room’ at Civil Defence Office. The concerned officials will monitor the situation from the control room.

The provincial health minister has strictly warned to protect the lives and property of public in flood like situation. WASA Muhammad Tanvir said that his staff would work day and night during monsoon; and are in close contact with all departments to control situation, he added.