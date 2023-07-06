The recent desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden not only constitutes a deliberate offence against the Islamic faith but also serves as a chilling reminder of the deep-seated prejudices that persist within Western society. This reprehensible act of religious intolerance has sparked outrage among Muslims and alarmed advocates for equality and diversity. The incident has exacerbated fear and alienation among the Muslim community.

It underscores the urgent need for concerted efforts to combat Islamophobia, promote religious tolerance and foster a society where all individuals are respected and valued, regardless of their beliefs. Sweden must rise to the challenge of addressing this issue, ensuring that such acts of hatred are met with swift condemnation and concrete measures to protect the rights and dignity of its Muslim citizens. In addition, it is imperative that the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) tackle the issue of rising Islamophobia.

Abdul Jabbar Gola

Quetta