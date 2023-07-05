Body of drowned woman recovered

TIMERGARA: The rescue officials on Tuesday recovered the body of one of the two women drowned in Panjkora river on the second day of Eidul Azha. A day after this incident, a man identified as Jan Muhammad a resident of Ouch, was also drowned in Panjkora river at Sado despite the district administration had imposed a ban on bathing in Panjkora river.

Since the first day of the incident, the divers of rescue emergency had been continuously searching for the bodies in the river under supervision of the district emergency officer, Ibrar Ali, through scuba diving, boats, line searching and other ways.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Iftikhar Ahmad Marwat visited the spot and inspected the search operation at Panjkora river.