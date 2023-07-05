Ministry bars volleyball team from traveling to Chinese Taipei

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan volleyball team left high and dry as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs refused permission to travel to Chinese Taipei to participate in the AVC Challenge Cup starting in Taipei City from July 8-15.

The news of NOC rejection came as a shock to the Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) and the players who have been training hard under the scratching summer heat. The decision is surprising with the fact that the team in 2016 had toured Chinese Taipei for international competition and a single objection came.

‘The News’ has learnt from well-placed sources that the concerned Foreign Office official said that there is a policy guideline, which does not allow sports teams’ participation in Taiwan. “The spirit of the guideline is that Pakistan teams should not participate in the events held in Taiwan,” the official response from Foreign Office says.

The PVF version is that it would be very embarrassing for Pakistan to pull out of the leading ranking event at the last minute and after confirmation of their entry.

“Since we participated in an international event in Taiwan in 2016, we feel we would face no hurdles in going ahead. Now the situation is embarrassing.

The IOC charter demands all the affiliated countries to participate irrespective of politics. It can sanction a country and can suspend a country from participation in the Olympics or Asian Games.

The International Volleyball Federation can sanction us by suspending Pakistan from future events. It would be a great loss,” one of the leading PBF officials said.