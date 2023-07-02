LWMC disposes of 56,000 tons of waste on Eid

LAHORE : Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC), on the directions of Punjab Chief Minister, carried out successful Eid-ul-Azha Cleanliness Operation in the provincial capital. LWMC disposed of more than 56,000 tons of waste during three days of Eid-ul-Azha. The operation was completed by day and night working of more than 10,000 sanitary workers, LWMC machinery including pickups, compactors, dumpers, loaders and excavators. Chief Minister Punjab and Chief Secretary Punjab have appreciated Solid Waste Management arrangements of the company during all days of Eid.



CM Punjab acknowledged the day and night efforts of these dedicated workers who have sacrificed their Eid holidays and helped ensure a clean environment for Lahorites to make them enjoy the eve. Provincial Minister Amir Mir, Minister Housing Syed Azfar Ali, Commissioner Lahore M Ali Randhawa, DC Lahore Rafia Haider and LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din and other officials paid frequent visits across the city to monitor Eid-ul-Azha's cleanliness operation. They visited the LWMC camps as well as the temporary collection points across the city and distributed sweets and Eidi among workers. They also monitored the whole operation from the video wall control room.

LWMC CEO paid regards to district administration and all allied departments i.e. LDA, Safe Cities Authorities and especially to our workers during a press conference at Fort Road. He stated that the department has worked day and night in the light of Chief Minister’s direction. The entire staff of LWMC deserves appreciation over their exceptional performance during Eid.

Commissioner Lahore stated that LWMC has made remarkable performance and made Lahore zero waste on all days of Eid. We took rapid action on the visits of officials, and monitoring through Safe Cities Authority and Special Branch.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider stated that LWMC workers are the real heroes who made this cleaning operation a success. I am very thankful to my team LWMC, our workers and our citizens. We all have worked 24 hours from the Chand Raat till today, she added.

LWMC CEO added that LWMC devised a comprehensive strategy to effectively collect and dispose of more than 56,000 tons of animal waste i.e. collection of offal using 1.2 million waste bags which were distributed among masses at Eid camps, Model Camps, shops, mosques and during door to door campaigns.

During the first day of Eid, LWMC has lifted more than 17,500 tons of animal waste, during second day more than 17,700 tons has been lifted, more than 11,000 tons has been lifted during the third day of Eid and 10,000 tons of waste has been cleared during Chand Rat operation.

Babar Sahib Din stated that to provide clean environment and facilities to the people is our utmost priority and department has made it true by making special arrangements on Eid. LWMC workers are our asset, we appreciate their hard work and day and night efforts including the all other departments of our company and cooperation of citizens.

He added that, a bonus for all staff will be announced later over their excellent performance and working diligently during the four days of Eid. In the future also the organisation will always strive for the best performance so that the citizens of Lahore can benefit from the sanitation facilities. All the activities of Eid operation have been monitored by digital application. The strategy also focused on swift and timely lifting of animal waste from streets engaging additional 3,499 pickups and transportation of waste firstly to 106 temporary waste collection & transfer stations and later on 5 designated dumpsites.

281 Eid camps established at Union Council level helped work in a better and well-coordinated way. Animal waste was dumped at specially established dumping points in an environment-friendly manner covering it with soil and lime. Special arrangements were made at 190 major slaughterhouses by deploying workers and machinery there including mechanical washing applying phenyl and sprinkling of rose water.

Department resolved more than 13,000 complaints on LWMC helpline 1139 and social media. LWMC administration has thanked citizens of Lahore for exemplary cooperation during all days of Eid and added that LWMC Eid Cleanliness operation was successful and it was just because of tireless efforts of the whole department especially sanitary workers.

WCB lifts 7,900 tons waste:

The Walton Cantt Board (WCB) lifted 7,900 tons waste of sacrificial animals from the cantonment area during Eidul Azha days.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, Chief Sanitary Inspector WCB Waris Bhatti said that, the WCB had made the best sanitation arrangements in cantonment area and disposed of waste of sacrificial animals at landfill site of Mehmood Booti.

The statement said 1,750 sanitary workers and 367 vehicles were deployed in 10 wards and 13 camps were set up by the Board for sanitary activities.

The WCB sprinkled 1.5-ton lime at filth depots and a total of 115,000 bio-degradable bags were provided to the WCB for removal of sacrificial animals waste.

The dwellers extended gratitude to the WCB for making the best sanitation arrangements in cantonment area.

Shahtaj Welfare Society members including Khalid Pervaiz and Zahid Chaudhry appealed to the WCB chief executive officers to award commendatory certificates to the sanitation staff over their excellent work.