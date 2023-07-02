Registration for MDCAT opens this month

The Pakistan Medical & Dental Council (PMDC) has fixed the registration fee of the Medical & Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) at Rs6,000. The MDCAT fee was the same last year. The results of MDCAT-2022 are no longer valid for seeking admission in the 2023 session because those results were only applicable for the 2022 session, as it was mentioned on the individual results.

MDCAT-2023 will be held on August 27 for all local and international aspiring candidates through the provincial level public sector medical admitting universities.

The approved MDCAT curriculum is now available on the official website (pmdc.pk). The registration portal of MDCAT-2023 will be opened after the first week of July.