Nawaz to decide about any polls alliance: Javed Latif

LAHORE: Federal Minister and PMLN leader Mian Javed Latif has made it clear that party supremo Nawaz Sharif will take the final decision on making any alliances for the upcoming elections.

Addressing a press conference at the party’s Model Town office here on Wednesday, he said earlier Nawaz Sharif was eight hours away from Pakistan, and now he was only two-and-a-half hours away. He said whenever Nawaz Sharif came back to the country, prosperity would return.

He said friendly countries were making investments in Pakistan at the request of Nawaz Sharif, as he would become the prime minister of Pakistan for the fourth time. He said, “PMLN wants free elections on time.”

Javed Latif demanded action against those who launched ‘Project Imran’. He said that one of the institutions had practically done self-accountability and given punishments, which proved the PMLN viewpoint that there was facilitation.

Latif said that in Pakistan’s history of seventy-five years, no one could even think of such an incident which happened on May 9, 2023. He said all characters involved in the May 9 incidents should be punished.