Nawaz celebrates Eid in Dubai

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif addresses a press conference in London.—YouTube/PTV News/screengrab

DUBAI: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) leader and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, along with other family members, offered Eidul Azha prayers at the Emirates Hill here. After offering prayers, Nawaz also met his relatives and workers. On this occasion, people also took pictures with him. The Eid is being celebrated in Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman.