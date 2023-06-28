‘Tere Bin’ second last episode today on Geo TV

KARACHI: 7th Sky Entertainment’s drama serial “Tere Bin” is coming to an end breaking all previous records of popularity. The drama serial has not only touched a three-year high of 18.6 on the ratings chart, but has also amassed a total of 2.9 billion views on digital platform YouTube with its episodes, promotions and OSTs. In the second last episode of the drama on Wednesday (today), there is going to be a twist that will change the lives of the characters. In Nooran Makhdoom’s story mirrored in Sirajul Haq’s direction, Wahaj Ali and Yemeni Zaidi have developed an emotional bond with their audience. The soundtrack of the drama composed by Shani Arshad and the song written by Sabir Zafar with the magic of Nirmal Rai’s singing has received more than 52 million views on YouTube.

In the upcoming episode, Mirab’s love for Muntazer Murtasam will be seen compromising in front of “Maan Begum’s” decision. The producers are Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi. The second last episode of the drama will be aired on Wednesday at 8 pm on Geo TV.