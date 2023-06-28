This refers to the article ‘Dialogue for the economy’ (Jun 26, 2203) by Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri. Recently, Foreign Minister and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto extracted a Rs25 billion package from the prime minister and finance minister in the name of flood relief. This is despite the fact that after paying the share of the provinces, the money left with the federal government is said to be insufficient even to repay our loans and interest.

Now, if we assign the duty of solving our economic problems to the very individuals who have created these problems through decades of misrule, we have no one but ourselves to blame for further mishaps. We will keep sinking unless we get new, competent and honest leaders to run our government.

SRH Hashmi

Karachi