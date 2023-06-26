Sans controversy

Any elections in the present polarized climate will inevitably draw controversy and accusations of unfairness and unrepresentativeness. The new ruling dispensation might thus be considered illegitimate by a large chunk of the people from its very inception. Something akin to this has recently occurred in the Karachi mayoral elections, with the MQM-P boycotting the elections.

To counteract the possibility of the same happening at the federal level, it is important to ensure a level playing-field for all parties. However, this does not mean that we should forget about those politicians involved in anti-state activities and especially the May 9 incident. Those who broke the law must still be brought to book. It will be advisable if the saner elements from each party should sit together and agree upon a code of conduct for the elections so that the polls are held in a peaceful atmosphere and without controversies.

Malik ul Quddoos

Karachi