Sans controversy

June 26, 2023

Any elections in the present polarized climate will inevitably draw controversy and accusations of unfairness and unrepresentativeness. The new ruling dispensation might thus be considered illegitimate by a large chunk of the people from its very inception. Something akin to this has recently occurred in the Karachi mayoral elections, with the MQM-P boycotting the elections.

To counteract the possibility of the same happening at the federal level, it is important to ensure a level playing-field for all parties. However, this does not mean that we should forget about those politicians involved in anti-state activities and especially the May 9 incident. Those who broke the law must still be brought to book. It will be advisable if the saner elements from each party should sit together and agree upon a code of conduct for the elections so that the polls are held in a peaceful atmosphere and without controversies.

Malik ul Quddoos

Karachi