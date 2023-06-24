Modi in the US

As Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is feted by the US in a visit that highlights America's growing fondness and acceptance of Modi's India, on Thursday US President Joe Biden joined Modi in warning Pakistan to crack down on extremists that target New Delhi. In a joint statement, Biden and Modi called for action against extremist groups allegedly based in Pakistan. Needless to say, this statement has elicited all the right outrage here in Pakistan. Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has pointed out the hypocrisy of the US in first being the country that wouldn’t allow Modi on its soil after the Muslim genocide in Gujarat under his watch as chief minister and now issuing a joint statement with the same man. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto has said that Pakistan is a victim of terrorism, adding that "we believe that terrorism is such an issue that big powers should not make it controversial. They shouldn’t make it a victim of geopolitics". The Foreign Office will also give a response to the India-US joint statement that targets Pakistan rather unfairly and without any rhyme or reason. International politics analysts believe that the reason is simple: the West looks at India as an economic and geo-strategic partner, especially when it comes to creating some sort of bulwark against China. More than Pakistan, they say that it is because of China that India gets centre-stage and such largesse is shown to its prime minister.

Lest anyone in the US administration forgets, India under Modi has become hell for its religious minorities, especially Muslims. This is why several progressive members of the US Congress decided to boycott Modi’s address and put their protest on the record. Ahead of Modi’s US visit, human rights organizations like Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch (HRW) too raised the issue of human rights violations in India under Modi. In a letter addressed to US President Biden, HRW wrote: “Respect for civil and political rights has deteriorated under [Modi’s] Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government, especially for groups facing persecution due to their caste, religion, ethnicity, or political belief, and for civil society advocates, journalists, and human rights defenders critical of the government.” In an interview with CNN, former US president Obama also warned New Delhi that if it does not “protect the rights of ethnic minorities”, then the country “at some point starts pulling apart”. These are important words coming from a former US president. A recent BBC documentary on Modi’s crimes in Gujarat had exposed his reality and also laid bare the facts of what India is fast becoming – a fascist state.

Pakistan should raise the issue of the joint statement at the highest forums because the language used against Pakistan may not be new but it is insulting to a state that has fought terrorism, successfully rooted out terrorist outfits from its soil, fulfilled FATF commitments, and continues to be a victim of terrorism (including that which has patronage of India). Pakistan has presented evidence of Indian involvement in terrorist activities but the world has turned a blind eye to that as well as the blatant human rights violations in Indian-Occupied Kashmir and India itself. The Western world has always placed its own interests first when it comes to championing rights-based politics as well, so there is little shock in the way it has chosen to ignore India's blatant disregard for Muslim lives and dignity. While it may be too much to ask the US to play fairly with India and Pakistan, it is essential that as the world superpower it does not blatantly pander to what is a fascist prime minister heading a fascist government run by a fascist party. Pakistan has well-earned its right to speak out against what is a patently unfair, irresponsible, and incorrect accusation.