‘PNSC facilitates 80pc oil import’

KARACHI: Rear Admiral Jawad Ahmed, chairman and CEO of the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC), said on Thursday that 80 percent of the oil imported into Pakistan is transported through the PNSC.
Highlighting the critical role of the shipping industry, Ahmed emphasised the need to promote and strengthen the sector. He made the remarks during an address at the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI).
Ahmed extended a warm invitation to the Abu Dhabi Group, inviting them to invest in Pakistan and become stakeholders at the port. He emphasised profitability of the shipping business and expressed his belief that with the right support, the industry could flourish.
He mentioned that collaboration with international organisations in the maritime sector could assist in meeting the demands of shipping lines, particularly in terms of manpower. KATI chief Faraz-ur-Rehman emphasised the crucial role of the shipping sector in Pakistan and expressed optimism about the ongoing revolution in maritime trade within the country.
