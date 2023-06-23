Police arrest Omar Sarfraz Cheema’s wife

LAHORE: Former Punjab governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema’s wife, Rabia Sultan, was Thursday arrested by the police as she appeared for her husband’s hearing at an anti-terrorism court (ATC).
Cheema was presented in the court after the expiry of his judicial remand. Cheema’s wife was in the ATC to meet her husband.
Rabia Sultan was wanted for investigation in the Jinnah House attack case. Police claimed that the former governor’s wife was present at the Jinnah House on May 9.
“Geofencing showed Rabia Sultan was present at the Jinnah House on May 9,” claimed the police sources. They said the police had been in search of Rabia for quite some time.
