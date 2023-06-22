 
close
Thursday June 22, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Peshawar

PM appoints Khawaja Hassan as his coordinator for Lahore

By Our Correspondent
June 22, 2023

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday appointed Khawaja Ahmad Hassan as his Coordinator for Lahore with immediate effect. According to a notification issued by the Cabinet division, the appointment of Khawaja Ahmad will be in honorary capacity. Khawaja Ahmad Hassan remained Mayor of Lahore in 1998-1999.