PM appoints Khawaja Hassan as his coordinator for Lahore

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday appointed Khawaja Ahmad Hassan as his Coordinator for Lahore with immediate effect. According to a notification issued by the Cabinet division, the appointment of Khawaja Ahmad will be in honorary capacity. Khawaja Ahmad Hassan remained Mayor of Lahore in 1998-1999.
ISLAMABAD: Former Chairman Senate Senator Mian Raza Rabbani termed the arrest of Ali Wazir, MNA, as a violation of...
ISLAMABAD: Formula milk should be heavily taxed like cigarettes to discourage their consumption and promote...
MULTAN: The Pakistan Peoples Party paid tribute to Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, the party’s former chairperson and...
ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs conducted a public hearing on ‘Pak-US Ties’...
KARACHI: Karachi Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has vowed to continue struggle against what the party...
MINGORA: The district administration Swat on Wednesday sealed a water filtration plant providing unhygienic water to...