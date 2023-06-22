Work on Rs10b Kunhar Sharif Bridge inaugurated

MANSEHRA: Former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ameer Haider Khan Hoti on Wednesday inaugurated the Kunhar Sharif Bridge at the Indus River to link Torghar with Buner district.

“I am here on your soil to inaugurate this mega development project, which will be executed with Rs10 billion. And won’t make a political speech as Awami National Party doesn’t believe in mudslinging on political rivals,” he told the inaugural ceremony held at local girl’s school at Kunhar Sharif in Torghar district.

Haider Hoti said that he had special regard and affection for the people of Torghar, as he had approved the district status for the erstwhile tribal belt in 2011, and earmarked an Rs6 billion special development package for offices and infrastructure at that time.

“This is the second large project to be executed on your soil, as work on the bridge will start in a couple of weeks as funds are already earmarked by the government for it,” he added.

The former chief minister said that the bridge would not only link Torghar with Peshawar via Buner and shrink the travelling distance between those cities to almost half, but also connect five major tribes settled in the district for centuries.

“Our party is going into the general elections with a great vision to end deprivations among people. I am optimistic that we will install our party’s government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” Haider Hoti said.

Speaking on the occasion, former chairman district development advisory committee of Torghar and MPA, Laiq Mohammad Khan, said that despite opposition in the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government, he initiated mega development projects.

“I have taken initiatives to provide education and healthcare facilities to locals and laid the foundation of the schools, colleges and district headquarters hospital,” he added.