‘Robber’ killed in shootout

A suspected robber was killed during an alleged encounter with police near Sindhi Town in Bin Qasim Town on Wednesday.

According to the police, two suspects were involved in looting people in the area when police received information about it. The police arrived at the scene, upon which the suspects attempted to flee from the scene. In response, the police retaliated with force, resulting in one of the suspects sustaining injuries and collapsing. The other suspect, however, managed to flee.

The suspect was rushed to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Police claimed discovering weapons in his possession.

The deceased suspect’s identity remains unknown as no documents that could aid in identification were found on him.