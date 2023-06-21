Minister for strategy to stop wrong information on social media

LAHORE:On the special instructions of Information Minister Amir Mir, training of 500 media graduates in print, electronic and social media departments has been started under the Chief Ministers Internship Programme.

Addressing the training participants on this occasion, Information Minister Amir Mir said that the government has formulated a comprehensive social media strategy to align the Department of Information Punjab with modern requirements, under which it was decided to train the officers. He said that social media gives us access to listen to people's concerns, suggestions and aspirations in real time. However, the government needs to evolve an effective strategy to stop the spread of wrong information on social media. He said that the Punjab government was committed to promote digital literacy and educate citizens about responsible use of social media. He said that social media has changed the public relations landscape, and the government recognises its importance as a powerful communication tool. We are taking steps to effectively use social media platforms to engage with the general public, promote transparency and build a more informed society. A training session on ‘Efficiency of Digital Media in Public Relations’ was organised by Department of Information and Culture, Punjab.