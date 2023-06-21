More than double salary raise for SC employees

A policeman walks past the Supreme Court building in Islamabad, Pakistan in this undated photo. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Already paid higher than other government servants, all Supreme Court employees from BS-1 to BS-22 will enjoy more than double the salary raise announced by the government in Budget 2023-24. Like all other civil servants, the Supreme Court employees will not only be given a 30-35pc raise in their salary as announced in the budget but a recent internal notification of the apex court also allows them one basic pay of the Pay Scales 2022.

The Supreme Court employees are already getting far more salary than other government servants because of the Special Judicial Allowance, which is equal to three initial basic pay of Pay Scales of 2022. The additional increase as notified by the Supreme Court on May 31 raised eyebrows in the government, which was expecting from the apex court to contribute to austerity measures announced by the prime minister a few months back. In view of the serious financial crisis faced by the country, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in a press conference in February this year, while announcing austerity measures to save money, had pleaded, “The federal cabinet and I request the Chief Justice of Pakistan, the Chief Justices and courts of all four provinces and the chief ministers to implement similar measures in their institutions and governments”.

On May 31, 2023, nine days before the presentation of Budget 2022-23, the Supreme Court of Pakistan issued a notification signed by Syed Sher Afghan, Deputy Registrar (Admn). The notification reads as: “In continuation of Notification of even number dated 07.02.2023, the Hon’ble Chief Justice of Pakistan, having exercised powers in terms of Finance Division (Expenditure Wing) O.M.No.F.1(S)R.12/18 dated 24th November 1993 read with Rule 4 of the Supreme Court Establishment Service Rules, 2015, has been pleased to unfreeze Special Judicial Allowance which was admissible equal to one initial basic pay of the Pay Scales of 2017 to the employees (BPS 1-22) of the Supreme Court of Pakistan allowing them to draw the revised Special Judicial Allowance with effect from 01.05.2023 equal to one initial pay of the Pay Scales of 2022.

“2. They shall continue to draw the revised Special Judicial Allowance equal to three initial basic pays of the Pay Scales of 2022 and the same shall stand frozen at this level till further orders, and the expenditure involved will be met from within the sanctioned budget grant of this Court.

“3. This issues with the approval of the Hon’ble Chief Justice of Pakistan.”

Sources said the above notification will alone allow a minimum raise ranging from Rs45,000 to Rs122,190 per month to BS-17 to BS-22. In addition to this raise, all the Supreme Court employees will get 30pc to 35pc raise as announced in the budget.

The government has announced a 30pc raise for BS-17 to BS-22 officers, whereas 35pc raise will be given to BS-16 and below officials. Sources also said the raise given by the Supreme Court is also exempted from Income Tax.