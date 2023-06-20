Bodies of 3 drowned youths yet to be retrieved

NOWSHERA: Three youths, who had drowned in Indus River at the picnic spot in Attock Khurd point, could not be fished out despite hectic efforts by the divers of Special Services Group and others on Monday.

Maulana Yousaf Shah, the administrator of Darul Uloom-e-Haqqania in Akora Khattak, said that the operation was going on.

A student of Darul Uloom-e-Haqqania in Akora Khattak Zaitullah and his two cousins Muhammad Musa and Shahabuddin, had gone for a picnic to the tourist spot in Attock Khurd.

They were walking along the bank of the Indus River when all of a sudden Zaitullah slipped into the gushing water on Sunday.

Muhammad Musa and Shahabuddin, who were stated to be brothers and residents of Loralai area in Balochistan and presently living in Nowshera, also jumped into the water to save their cousin.

Soon after the incident, the Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the spot and launched a search operation but they were yet to fish out the youths.

Later, local expert divers from Attock Khurd and personnel of SSG were also called out from Mangla to carry out the rescue operation.

However, the bodies could not be retrieved despite hectic efforts as the river is very deep and the water is swift at that point.