Sadia Qureshi’s book ‘Kia Log Thae’ launched

LAHORE:Columnist and poet, Sadia Qureshi’s book ‘Kia Log Thae!’ (What people were they) was launched here on Monday.

The book is a collection of writings on the lives of celebrities and unsung heroes alike that shed light on the unknown parts of their lives apart from what they were best known for, make for interesting reading.

The speakers were Mujeebur Rehman Shami, Salma Awan, Salman Ghani, Prof Hameeda Shaheen, Salman Ghani, Aamir Khakwani, Husain Majrooh, Sohaib Marghoob, Qasim Ali Shah and Abdus Sattar Asim.

Mujeebur Rehman Shami said, ‘After reading her book, one wants to really live.’ Novelist and columnist Salma Awan said, ‘There is newness in Sadia’s writings. She has clarity of thought and she is visionary.’ Political Analyst Salman Ghani said Sadia Qureshi is the columnist after Zahida Hina and Bushra Rehman. Abdus Sattar Asim said he read the book thrice and found both thought and diction of a very high quality.

Senior columnist Aamir Khakwani said Sadia Qureshi’s writings reflect her deep study of literature. He found the one on Munnoo Bhai most interesting.

Poet Prof Hameeda Shaheen said the author’s writings speak of a fine sensibility that speak the truth without hurting anyone. Motivational speaker Qasim Ali Shah said that a great number of people are good at finding faults with others but Sadia Qureshi sees the good in people and has a very positive outlook.

Husain Majrooh, Editor and poet said Sadia Qureshi’s book is Nigaar Khana (studio) and Aja’eb Khana (museum) at the same time. He finds her writings on the unsung heroes particularly amazing; ‘the way she has brought out Azad Kausari’s influence in his field or of another journalist Paa Tufail, reflects her search for truth and enables us to identify the real heroes.’