Tragedy at sea

Hundreds of migrants and refugees - many of them Pakistanis - have drowned off the coast of Greece, according to reports. This is one of the worst refugee tragedies in Europe. Overcrowded fishing boats are always at an elevated risk of meeting this disastrous fate before they reach their destination. Joblessness, hopelessness and instability at home, combined with the hope of finding a better life abroad have handed millions of poor people across the world into the clutches of nefarious human traffickers. This heinous crime will continue in this country because there is no one to deal with these traffickers with an iron hand and no one is willing to make a serious and sincere effort to invest in human capital and give some hope to the people of this country.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad