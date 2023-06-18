The News Education Expo 2023 draws huge crowds on opening day

The News Education Expo 2023 kicked off on Saturday at the Expo Center Karachi, attracting a large number of students, researchers, educators, and faculty making it Pakistan’s leading education event.

The two-day event brings an amazing opportunity for prospective students and their parents to interact with representatives of a wide range of participating universities, higher education institutions and education-focused organisations.

The exhibition is being attended by representatives of national and foreign schools, colleges, universities, education consultants for studying aboard, and welfare organizations which offer scholarships.

On the opening day, the venue was full of participants and more than 50 stalls, including 40 stalls of varsities, have been set up providing not only firsthand information but also free career consultation to students and parents.

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori in the presence of a large number of participants inaugurated the event. During his inaugural speech, Tessori said that The News Education Expo 2023 made it possible to bring together such a large number of educators under one roof.

He said that it is a matter of happiness that foreign counties like China, Turkey, Indonesia, Oman and others are participating in this 16th International Education Expo. “We have their stalls here at Expo and consul generals of these countries are also present on the occasion. The credit goes to the remarkable efforts of the organizers who pursued and convinced the foreigners to participate in the event under such circumstances, which really deserves huge appreciation.”

Governor Tessori pointed out that around 40 major universities of the country were participating in this education expo and their faculty were present at the stalls to guide visiting students. “The education expo is especially focused on artificial intelligence and digital technology which is necessary for economic boost and prosperity in the present era. Unfortunately, education is always neglected in this country and the budget allocated for education is next to nil.”

He also raised concerns over the brain drain from the country and said educated youths who leave in search of good jobs is very painful. This trend must be discouraged, he said, by providing better opportunities to the youth so that they could play their role in the country’s development.

The governor said that young people should be focused on learning skills in Information Technology. He said that he is also making efforts to promote IT education. Praising The News Education Expo, he said that those students who are seeking scholarships and meet study boards must visit the expo and avail the opportunities. The event will continue till Sunday evening.