Jemima greets Tyrian White on her birthday

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Imran Khan’s ex-wife and British film producer Jemima Goldsmith wished Tyrian White the “happiest birthday” by posting a sweet picture with her. Taking to Instagram, Jemima posted a picture of herself with Tyrian along with two of her sons - Sulaiman and Kasim. In the picture, all four could be seen with big smiles. “Happiest Birthday to our Tyrian White. We love you so much,” wrote Jemima, who is also a screenwriter. Jemima usually keeps her Instagram followers updated by posting pictures with Tyrian - who goes by the name Tyrian Khan White on her Instagram. “Happy Birthday to this brilliant person , I’m lucky enough to call my step daughter. The best company- as illustrated in this photo- I’m pretty much always happy when she’s around. And tho’ I can’t take any credit, she’s one of the wisest, bravest, most authentic & impressive people i know.