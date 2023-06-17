Governor praised for boosting trade, industry in KP

TAKHTBHAI: Mardan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) president Zahir Shah said on Friday that services of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali for the traders and business community were unforgettable, which helped boost commerce and industry in the province.

In a statement, the traders’ leader said that the incumbent governor belonged to the business community, who always worked for the provision of facilities to the traders and industrialists to boost the economy of the province and create employment opportunities for the youths.

He said that the businessmen would get benefits and the KP would soon overcome challenges by supporting the sick industry under his patronage. Zahir Shah said that Governor Ghulam Ali had vast experience in the field of industry and commerce as he remained president of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and was still representing Pakistan as vice president in the SAARC countries.

He advised the opponents to stop propaganda against the governor for political scoring and join hands with the traders and industrialists to help boost industrialization and commerce in the province.