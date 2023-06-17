Food authority to tighten noose around violators

Islamabad:The Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) is all set to tighten the noose around food outlets that are still not following the directives issued to ensure cleanliness and hygienic food for the customers.

The advisory/grace period is going to end and IFA would keep vigil over all kinds of food outlets ranging from high-end cafes and restaurants to roadside hotels and food processing factories. Those that would be found involved in violation of directives would face penalties also including arrest of owners.

Various teams of IFA comprising CDA officials, livestock officers, and sanitation and food inspectors will inspect kitchens, freezers, leftover food, ingredient boxes, personal hygiene of staff, vaccination status of staffers, and washrooms.

Shaukat Malik, a visitor at Super Market, said "Falling standards of hygiene at eateries, up markets and street-side food stalls, has become a matter of grave concern for the customers. Public health is a certain priority and the inspection regime should be systematic and holistic."

He said "The poor state of hygiene is alarming and can affect customers on a long-term basis. When all such cafes and restaurants that are serving poor food will be exposed then the people will become more careful about eating outside." Last year, when the food authority conducted raids it found dough being used in some eateries smelly and rotten; cooking oil unsafe for human use; and unhygienic and dirty storage of food items.

An official has said, "The food authority has the power to formulate standards, procedures, processes and guidelines on any aspect of food production or sale including businesses, labelling, and additives apart from specifying appropriate enforcement systems."