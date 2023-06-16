Ex-minister shifted to hospital after kidney pain

BATKHELA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s former provincial minister Shakil Khan was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital, Batkhela, from jail after he complained about the kidney pain.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment had re-arrested Shakil Khan as soon as he was released from the Timergara district jail.

The former PTI minister had been taken into custody along with scores of PTI workers on the charges of blocking roads and vandalizing public property during a protest.

The anti-terrorism court in Charkdara had accepted his bail application but the ACE took him into custody when he was released from jail. The court had granted the ACE one-day physical remand of the former PTI minister. He was in jail in Malakand when he felt pain in his kidney. The prison staff shifted him to the hospital where doctors admitted him after thorough medical check-up.He was kept in a private room where personnel performed security duty

PARAMEDICS STAGE PROTEST: Meanwhile, paramedics boycotted the duty and staged a protest for acceptance of their demands.