NUST workshop on astronomy on June 26

Islamabad:NUST School of Natural Sciences (SNS) has planned to organise the second “Work­shop on Astronomy, Telescopes, and Astrophotography” from June 26-27.

Following the previous tradition of arranging the Astronomy Workshop, the NUST SNS is hosting another night of stargazing for students and enthusiasts alike. According to the NUST official announcement. The students from F.Sc and A level are eligible to participate in the workshop and can register till June 21. “The workshop will include Introduction to Astronomy, Introduction to Telescopes, Live Telescope Handling and Alignment, Moon, Mars, Venus, Nebulae, Stars, and Live Astrophotography and Demo,” it added.

The organizing committee of the workshop includes Principal SNS, Professor Rashid Farooq, Head of Department, Physics, Professor Syed Rizwan Hussain, Event Chair and Presenter, Brig. Mubashir ul Haq Abbasi, Event Co-chair, Dr Tajammal Hussain Khokhar, Event Resource Person, Sabah uf Din Ahmad, and Event Focal Person, M. Basil Minhaj.