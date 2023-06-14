Providing manpower to Japan top priority of Foreign Affairs: Hina

TOKYO: Minster of State (M0S) for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar said that Providing Pakistani manpower to Japan is the top priority of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

She expressed these views while addressing a meeting regarding the supply of manpower to Japan. She said not only will Pakistani skilled workers get the best jobs, but also the relations between Pakistan and Japan will improve, while Pakistan will also be able to get huge foreign exchange.

Under the guidance of MoS, Pakistani Ambassador to Japan Raza Bashir Tarar has accelerated contacts with Japanese businesses through which a large number of Japanese businesses have started to be attracted to provide jobs for Pakistani talents.

After a personal contact by Pakistani Ambassador Raza Bashir Tarar a subsidiary of famous Japanese company Panasonic agreed to recruitment of Pakistani workforce.

In Japan number of Pakistani organisations with cooperation of other Japanese companies trying to get maximum numbers of job demands for Pakistani workforce and getting positive results.

Ambassador of Pakistan, while talking with The News, said that under the direct supervision of the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar, several important steps have been taken to send workforce to Japan, including allowing private companies from Pakistan to send workforce from Pakistan to Japan as well as stepping up activities to establish Japanese language teaching institutions in Pakistan.

Pakistani Ambassador held an online meeting of the main stakeholders of this project on Monday in which the representatives of Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis, Ministry of Education, Higher Education Commission, BEOC, NUML, NAVTTC, NUTECH, OEC participated and presented their recommendations for this project.

These recommendations will be presented in upcoming meeting chaired by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, after which the future course of action will be decided in the light of Hina Rabbani Khar’s instructions.