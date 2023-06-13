Large storms and heavy rain pose a significant risk to major urban centres and small towns and villages alike. In the past, incidents have occurred in cities like Karachi and Lahore where strong winds have caused accidents involving bikes, cars, and pedestrians. Large advertising boards or billboards should be removed from the roads as they can cause serious injuries if they fall on vehicles or pedestrians. Winds can also cause damage to electric poles, leading to power outages that can be life-threatening and pose risks to vehicles due to fallen wiring. It is crucial to take precautions and be prepared for such weather events to minimize losses and ensure the safety and well-being of individuals and communities.
Azeem Hakro
Islamabad
