Father of recovered Hindu girl thanks govt, civil society

Hyderabad: Dilip Kumar Sharma, the father of Suhana Sharma, a 14-year-old girl who was recently recovered after being abducted from Qazi Ahmed town, on Monday thanked the government, civil society organisations and police for raising the issue of his daughter’s abduction and ensuring her recovery.

At a press conference that he held along with All Pakistan Mandir Management Committee leader Krishan Sharma and lawyers at the Hyderabad Press Club, he said a few days ago, his 14-year-old went missing from Qazi Ahmed town in Shaheed Benazirabad district

The FIR of the abduction was registered at the Qazi Ahmed police station, he said, adding that after the incident, the entire civil society of Sindh, media and elected representatives in the Sindh Assembly voiced concern, which led to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah issuing strict instructions to law enforcement agencies for the recovery of the girl.

He said the Sindh police recovered Sohana by taking immediate action and presented her in a court where the girl recorded her statement and declared that she wanted to go with her family, following which her custody was granted to the family.

“I am grateful to all the institutions, including the civil society, media, lawyers community and Sindh police who gave me a lot of support,” the father said.

The All Pakistan Temple Management Committee leader said the impression was completely wrong that minority communities were not safe.

The Hindus and Muslims stood together against injustice, he remarked. He lauded all the stakeholders, including the government and civil society, for taking prompt action after the girl’s abduction. He explained that the girl had told the court that neither was she married off nor was she forced to change her religion.