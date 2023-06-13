Driving licence suspension notices issued to e-challan defaulters

Islamabad: Islamabad Capital Police have issued notices to suspend the driving licences of 104 individuals who have failed to pay their e-challans.

In a recent development, an additional 293 lawbreakers who had violated traffic rules promptly submitted e-challans and paid fines amounts. According to a police public relations officer, the authorities are actively working to locate and impound vehicles belonging to e-challan defaulters. They are employing advanced technology such as the briefcam software and Safe City cameras, which have proven instrumental in identifying and tracking down these violators.

Simultaneously, the remaining defaulters are being duly informed through messages, phone calls, and updates on the official website of the Islamabad Capital Police, www.islamabadpolice.gov.pk to facilitate citizens in checking their e-challan status.