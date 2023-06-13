Abu Dahbi shop allows payment through face scan

ABU DHABI: A Face Pay shop has opened in the capital of the United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi, where the customers can pay for goods by scanning their face.
The leading enabler of digital commerce in the Middle East and Africa region have implemented Face Pay, a face verification platform from consumer authentication service provider PopID, in a first for biometric payments in the UAE.
Customers are now able to purchase food, daily essentials, and more using Face Pay. They can enroll for the service through the mobile app or website, and then purchase products at the store by smiling at a payment terminal instead of pulling out a phone or card.
This solution is based on proprietary facial recognition technology developed by PopID, and provisioned through Network International’s acceptance network for mass adoption across the UAE.
