Pakistan bulldozed by Mauritius

LAHORE: Pakistan made a pathetic start on Sunday when they were bulldozed by hosts Mauritius 3-0 in their opener of the four-nation football event in Mauritius.

Following a goalless first half, Mauritius did a fantastic job, scoring three back-to-back goals to take a highly impressive start to the four-nation series. Villeneuve Jeremy Robert, Ashley Nazira and Khan Moosa struck in the 53rd, 63rd and 71st minutes to leave Pakistan in tatters.

Former Pakistan assistant coach Nasir Ismail was furious over Pakistan’s performance. “Pakistan committed a handful of technical mistakes which cost them the game,” Nasir told 'The News'.

“Two goals were scored from the left-flank. Haseeb Ahmed Khan is not a proper actor for left fullback position,” Nasir pointed out. “Sohail was a fine left-footer who was dropped. He now undergoes training with a UAE franchise and Qadeer was also a good player for this position who was overlooked,” Nasir said.

“In the first half Pakistan failed to penetrate. In the second half some life was put in the game when local stuff like Shayak Dost was fielded. Shayak attempted on the goal with a forceful drive,” said Nasir, an AFC License A coach.

“Look, I told you that there would be no benefit of foreign-based players. Otis Khan is considered a good player but he failed to show his ability as he got five one-to-one opportunities in the 18 yards. If he cannot dribble past a single defender then what his stature as a player will benefit Pakistan,” Nasir pointed out.

He also criticised the decision to field former Pakistan captain Hasan Bashir for 20 to 25 minutes. “What was his benefit?” Nasir asked.

“Denmark-based gloveman Yousuf Butt made huge blunders. He also came out during Mauritius movement through which they scored second goal when a defender was already there. He always makes blunders. I don’t think Yousuf was the right choice to lead the side,” said Nasir, who was impressed by foreign player Harun Hamid.

“Harun was the only diaspora player who showed his resolve in the midfield. He looked energetic and made good efforts in that position,” Nasir said.