Green Line Express derails in Ghotki

SUKKUR: The Rawalpindi-bound Green Line Express and the Fareed Express moving in the opposite direction narrowly escaped an accident after the former’s engine derailed near Ghotki on Sunday.

According to details, the Green Line’s engine derailed at a time when it was crossing the Freed Express, heading towards Karachi, near the Ghotki Railway Station.

However, all the passengers and railways staff remained safe.

Pakistan Railways officials said the Green Line remained stuck at the Ghotki Railway Station’s loop line, adding that they had sent a relief train to the spot from Rohri to clear the track.

Later in the day around 10:30 am, the Green Line departed from Ghotki Railway Station for Rawalpindi after the track was cleared and a new engine was attached to the train.