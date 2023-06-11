Road blocked to protest JI activist’s killing in Takhtbhai

TAKHTBHAI: The Jamaat-e-Islami local leader from Sheringal in Upper Dir and president of Al-Khidmat Foundation was killed and a cop sustained injuries in alleged police encounter in Jhandai area in the limits of Saroshah Police Station on Station on Saturday.

The police said that constables Imran and Naik Zaman were on routine patrol on their bike in Khamar Adda in Jhandai area when they stopped Sartaj Munir, a resident of Sheringal in Upper Dir and president of Al-Khidmat Foundation, and his companion for checking.

They said that the accused opened fire on the cops instead of allowing the police to frisk them, injuring constable Imran.

The cops returned the fire and killed the JI activist Sartaj Munir.

Meanwhile, the local residents and workers and activists of the JI blocked the Mardan-Malakand road at Jhandai point for vehicular traffic to protest the killing of a party activist.

The protesters asked the police and district administration to probe the killing of JI activists and award punishment to the accused as per law.

The protesters dispersed peacefully after the police and official district administration gave an assurance that strict action would be taken against the accused if found guilty.