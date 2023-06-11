GIK, Chinese institute agree on joint education programmes

SWABI: The Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology (GIK Institute) and Tang Chinese International Education and Technology have agreed to launch joint education and training programmes that will benefit the youth.

A four-member delegation from Tang, led by its Director and Executive President Max Ma, visited GIK Institute on Saturday and held talks with its Rector Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid.

The meeting was also attended by Pro-Rector Academics Prof Dr Mohammad Hasan Zaidi, Pro-Rector Administration and Finance Sardar Aminullah Khan, deans, directors, and other faculty members.

The two sides discussed various areas of collaboration, including launching a joint diploma/degree technological programme, a Chinese language and cultural programme at GIK Institute, and joint short courses on market demand.