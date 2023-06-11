80 huts reduced to ashes in shanty town fire

A devastating fire ripped through a shanty town located in the Gulistan-e-Jauhar area, reducing as many as 80 makeshift huts to ashes on Saturday.

The fire, which erupted at a plot in Block 13, quickly spread to other structures, prompting a swift response from fire tenders. According to a spokesperson from the fire brigade, the blaze started in the shanty town and rapidly engulfed the surrounding huts.

The residents, upon noticing the fire, made valiant attempts to extinguish it themselves while simultaneously evacuating their children and salvaging their belongings. Upon receiving the distress call, fire brigade personnel rushed to the scene and commenced firefighting operations. Four vehicles were deployed to combat the flames.

Unfortunately, the inferno consumed a total of 80 huts, reducing them to ashes. However, another 55 huts were saved from the blaze. The fire resulted in the complete destruction of all possessions within the affected huts.

Throughout the ordeal, the residents were left feeling helpless, with many of the women who worked as household helpers away at their jobs. As word spread about the incident, these women rushed to the scene and focused on rescuing their children from harm’s way. While the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage remain unknown, it was fortunate that no loss of life was reported.