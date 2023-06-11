Arson case: ATC extends Yasmin Rashid’s remand for two days

Dr Yasmin Rashid smiles during a PTI rally. — Twitter/@PTIofficial

LAHORE: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Saturday granted a two-day physical remand of PTI leader Dr Yasmin Rashid in the Gulberg Plaza attack and arson case.

The investigation officer presented Yasmin Rashid before the court and requested her physical remand for further investigation. Administrator Judge Abhar Gul Khan, presiding over the court, accepted the police’s plea and granted a two-day physical remand of Dr Rashid. The court also instructed the police to produce the accused again on June 12.