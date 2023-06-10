Ex-minister grilled over illegal recruitment

PESHAWAR: Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Friday questioned the former minister of state and leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Ali Muhammad Khan in a case of illegal recruitment in the Fisheries Department after he was arrested by the police for the fourth time on Thursday.The Mardan Police arrested Ali Muhammad from outside the Peshawar Central Prison as soon as he was released after submitting surety bonds. The police shifted the former MNA to his hometown, Mardan.

“The ACE staff questioned the former minister during the custody in a case lodged by the ACE in illegal recruitments of Class IV employees in the Fisheries Department,” it was learnt.Apart from Ali Muhammad, some former lawmakers as well as others including Atif Khan, Zahir Shah Toru are mentioned in the case lodged by the ACE. Ali Muhammad was arrested for the fourth time on Thursday for his alleged involvement in the incidents that took place on May 9 and 10. A day earlier a division bench of the PHC heard the case of the leader of the PTI held under 3 MPO. Hundreds of people have been arrested in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for attacks on public properties on May 9 and 10.As many as 102 first information reports have been lodged in different districts against the protestors out of which 18 were lodged under 7 ATA.