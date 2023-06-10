Seminar at FJWU

Rawalpindi:Fatima Jinnah Women's University (FJWU) held the 3rd International Conference on Pakistan in the 21st Century: Challenges, Responses, and Opportunities. The event, scheduled from 7th to 9th June 2023 at the university's New Auditorium, witnessed the convergence of scholars, experts, and students from various disciplines. Dr. Saima Hamid, the esteemed Vice Chancellor of Fatima Jinnah Women's University, was the chief guest, delivering an insightful keynote address. With passion and conviction, she shed light on the myriad challenges Pakistan faces in the 21st Century, including political instability, gender inequality, economic hurdles, and complex foreign policy issues.

Highlighting the need for a collaborative approach to tackle these challenges, Dr. Saima Hamid called upon the students to actively participate in policy-making processes at all levels. She emphasized that their involvement and fresh perspectives are crucial in shaping a prosperous future for Pakistan. The Department of International Relations, the driving force behind the conference, played a vital role in organizing this intellectually stimulating event. Dr. Saima Ashraf Kayani, Head of the Department, expressed her pride in the department's contributions and efforts to address pertinent issues facing Pakistan. By organizing various events and conferences, the department strives to facilitate constructive dialogues and generate impactful solutions.