PPP demands relief in petrol prices

LAHORE:Punjab PPP general-secretary Hassan Murtaza on Friday demanded that the government should announce relief for people by announcing Rs50 relief in petrol prices.Addressing a press conference along with former chairman Punjab Accounts Committee Nadeem Afzal Chan. Aslam Gill, Mian Ayub, Ahsan Rizvi, Zeeshan Shami and Ayesha Ghauri, Murtaza called for changing policies for the farmers. He said despite government’s promises, three months had passed mills had not released money to the sugarcane farmers. He said it is a common practice of the mill owners that the interest money received from the bank will be given to the farmer.

He congratulated Chairman Pakistan People's Party Bilawal Bhutto, former President Asif Zardari and Jiyalas of Azad Kashmir for winning the Bagh by-election. He said it is very regrettable that instead of congratulating, the spokespersons of PML-N made allegations of rigging on PPP. People's Party has never stolen anyone's mandate. People's Party has started its series of successes from Sindh to Azad Kashmir Former President Asif Ali Zardari is present in Lahore and he is meeting workers on daily basis. He will stay in Lahore and do politics, he said and added Lahore will be the centre of political activity.

Without naming chairman PTI, Murtaza said that politicians don't cry the way a person is crying in Zaman Park. The leadership of PTI trained the youth in such a way that they attacked the state institutions. I will also ask the young friends of Tehreek-e-Insaf to research which political party is a political party, Murtaza said. There is a right to do politics according to the constitution and law of the country. People's Party has achieved great success in Karachi. The issue of mayor Karachi will also be resolved soon and the mayor of Karachi will be from People's Party. Former Chairman Public Accounts Committee Nadeem Afzal Chan said that president Asif Ali Zardari talked about charter of economy.