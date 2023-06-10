DPS teachers’ training programmes

LAHORE:Commissioner Ali Randhawa has chaired a meeting regarding Divisional Public School academics and finance matters. In the meeting the Board of Governors’ members and academicians participated on a video link. The commissioner said that during the summer holidays, education experts will visit DPS for teachers’ training programmes. With the approval of the Board of Governors, an MOU will be sign with Pakistan's top education system, he added.

In the meeting, it was proposed that for DPS Finance Accounts, Income and Expenditure and pensions,a section should be established. It was also decided to improve academics in DPS through national and international courses and programs. He formed committees for the repair and maintenance of infrastructure of DPS. Apart from the internal committee of DPS, the LDA committee will also present the repair and maintenance estimate.