KP CS wants full arrangements for Shandur Polo Festival

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry on Friday directed officials concerned to finalise arrangements for Shandur Polo Festival and ensure steps for successfully holding the signature event of the province. The chief secretary gave the instructions at a meeting to review preparations for the festival. The meeting was attended by administrative secretaries of home, tourism, information, communication & works departments and director general of KP Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA). The commissioner of Malakand, regional police officer, deputy commissioners of Upper and Lower Chitral participated in the meeting through video links. The tourism secretary informed the meeting that the historical polo festival at Shandur, Chitral would commence from July 7 till July 9. He said the event being held at the world’s highest altitude polo ground at a height of 12,264 feet is a signature festival of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, for which elaborate arrangements are being made.