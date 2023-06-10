NED English Works Programme 2022-2023 concludes

An ‘English for Workforce Development in Pakistan Programme’ was implemented by the Humanities Department, NED University. The programme is sponsored by the Regional English Language Office (RELO) at the US Embassy, Islamabad, and is a much-needed youth-building program that improves employability skills, language and communication abilities, digital literacy, and 21st century awareness and skills. The programme targets motivated individuals from underserved communities to access a 246-hour certificate course that provides an educational experience that develops their personality and improves their performance in academic, work and social arenas.

Two- hundred students received their certificates in the closing ceremony held on 8th June 2023 at a hotel in Karachi. The students were awarded certificates by the chief guest, Liam OFlanagan, Deputy Consul General, US Consulate General Karachi. Prof Muhammad Tufail, Pro Vice Chancellor, and Prof Sajida Zaki, Programme Implementer, NED University, received the guests, including Lee McManis, Public Diplomacy Officer, and Aisha Amanullah, English Programs Manager, at the US Consulate General Karachi.The Deputy Consul General in his speech lauded the efforts of the programme implementer for their efforts towards youth education and community development. The pro-vice Chancellor thanked RELO -Pakistan and US embassy for collaborating on such beneficial learning opportunities to talented youth who are inhibited because of limited opportunities.

Prof Sajida Zaki in her welcome note shared that within a short span of six months this was the third mega closing of an educational project from the RELO and US Embassy platform. Students presented a series of acts that showcased their learning and the impact of the program through presentations, pantomime themed around conflict resolution strategies, an interview of a US Diplomat and six students sharing their success storied of how the programme experiences improved their start-ups, online freelance work, employment interviews and monthly income. Programme Coordinator Dr Najeeb-us Saqlain, NED University presented the vote of thanks acknowledging the funding organization that made such a program possible and the implementing organization pledging their best expertise and resources that made this six-month program attain its goals successfully.